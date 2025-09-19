Asia Cup 2025, Super Four: Can Bangladesh avenge group-stage defeat?

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to face off in the opening match of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2025. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, starting 8:00pm IST. Sri Lanka enter this contest with a winning streak, having defeated Bangladesh in their group-stage encounter and Afghanistan later on. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are looking for redemption after losing to Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

Team form Sri Lanka on a winning spree Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka have been dominant in the Asia Cup so far, winning all three of their group matches. This includes a victory over Bangladesh. The team's confidence was boosted when Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis successfully chased down a 170-run target against Afghanistan in their last match. This performance relieved some pressure off opener Pathum Nissanka who has been in good form but needed support from his teammates.

Team adjustment Bangladesh looking for redemption Bangladesh, on the other hand, are looking to correct their course after some disappointing performances. The team has already made one change with Parvez Hossain being replaced by Tanzid Hasan. Hasan impressed in his debut match with a quick-fire 50, hinting at a revised approach to powerplay. However, Bangladesh's bowling balance remains an issue they need to address ahead of this crucial Super Four opener against Sri Lanka.

Player spotlight Key players to watch out for Mustafizur Rahman will be a key player for Bangladesh, having taken three wickets against Afghanistan in his last match. However, he was expensive in the group match against Sri Lanka earlier this year. On the other hand, Kusal Mendis will be crucial for Sri Lanka after his unbeaten 74 helped them beat Afghanistan by six wickets. He is already their second-highest run-getter with four centuries across formats against Bangladesh.

Match conditions Pitch report and weather conditions The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium where batters have gone at a strike rate of 109.26 in this Asia Cup, as per ESPNcricinfo. The slow nature of Dubai's pitches has favored spinners. The weather forecast predicts a typical hot evening, making it an ideal setting for an exciting clash between these two teams.

Information A look at the H2H and their Dubai records In 21 meetings, Sri Lanka have won 13 matches against the Tigers. Bangladesh have pocketed 8 wins in this duel. At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh have played 4 matches (W2 L2). SL have played nine T20Is here (W6 L3).

Probable XIs A look at the probable XIs Bangladesh probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. Sri Lanka probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), 6 Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.