Wolves secure new deal for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen: Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) have secured a new deal with their star striker, Jorgen Strand Larsen. The Norwegian international has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2030. The agreement comes with an option for an additional year, further solidifying his future at the Premier League club. Here we present the key details and stats of the player.

Career progression Newcastle's £55 million bid for Larsen rejected in the summer Strand Larsen's new deal comes just three months after he made a permanent move to Wolves. The striker had an impressive loan spell with the club last season, scoring 14 goals after joining from Celta Vigo. His performance was instrumental in helping Wolves finish 16th in the Premier League. Newcastle United had made bids of £50 million and £55 million for him this summer, but they were rejected by Wolves.

Current status Larsen sidelined by Achilles injury Strand Larsen had signed a £23 million deal with Wolves after his successful loan spell. He has scored two goals this season, both in the EFL Cup victory over West Ham. However, he has been sidelined for the last two games due to an Achilles injury. As Wolves prepare to face Leeds on Saturday, they are hopeful of Strand Larsen's return to bolster their squad.