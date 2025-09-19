India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Preview and stats

The third and final ODI match between India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 23. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will be looking to seal the series after a convincing 102-run victory in the second Women's ODI.

Series India look for victory as Australia aim to bounce back After a convincing win in the 2nd encounter, India will look up to Smriti Mandhana for her exploits against Australia. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to bounce back in the final WODI. The team is led by Alyssa Healy and includes key players such as Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, and Ashleigh Gardner. They will be hoping to replicate their performance from the 1st WODI where they hammered India in Mullanpur.

Predicted teams A look at the probable XIs India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur/Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Sree Charani. Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Information Decoding the H2H record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 58 times in WODIs. India have won 11 matches with the Aussies pocketing 47 victories. In India, they have met 26 times with the hosts picking 5 wins compared to Australia's 21.

Stats Player focus: A look at the stats In 107 WODIs, Mandhana has bagged 4,763 runs at 47.15. She has hit 12 tons and 32 fifties. For Australia, Ellyse Perry has scored 4,261 runs at 48.97 with the help of 3 tons and 35 fifties. With the ball, Perry owns 166 wickets in WODIs at 25.56. Meanwhile, Megan Schutt and Deepti Sharma both own 138 wickets in WODIs respectively.