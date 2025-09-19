Devdutt Padikkal completes 3,000 First-class runs with 7th century: Stats

Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal made a stunning return to the India A circuit with an impressive century against Australia A in Lucknow. The left-handed batsman resumed his innings at an overnight score of 86 and reached his hundred in just 20 balls on the fourth morning. This was Padikkal's seventh First-Class (FC) ton and it took him past the 3,000-run mark in FC cricket. Here are further details.

Team effort Partnership with Dhruv Jurel Batting at number four, Padikkal shared a solid stand with India A wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. India A were 222/4 when Jurel joined Padikkal in the middle. The duo added a partnership worth 228 runs for the fifth wicket as India A responded strongly to Australia A's first innings score of 532/6 declared. Despite the pressure, Jurel counter-attacked brilliantly with his century coming off just 114 balls. He ended up scoring 140 runs from 197 balls.

Runs Padikkal hammers 150 runs Padikkal made his knock count. He scored 150 runs from 281 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six. After Jurel departed, Padikkal added 41 runs with Tanush Kotian and another 29 runs alongside Harsh Dubey before perishing. India A were 520/7 when Padikkal was dismissed by Corey Rocchiccioli. India A are 532/7 as rain has stopped play.

Information 3,000 FC runs for Padikkal Playing his 45th FC match, Padikkal has raced past 3,000 runs. He owns 3,038 runs at an average of 42-plus. He has hit 7 tons and 18 fifties. 90 of his FC runs have come for Team India from 2 Test matches.

Career highlights Padikkal's return to competitive cricket At just 25 years of age, Padikkal has already made a name for himself in the cricketing world. He is playing just his second competitive match after the Indian Premier League 2025 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Earlier this month, he had made a comeback in FC cricket with a half-century and an unbeaten 16 runs in the Duleep Trophy semi-final held in Bengaluru.