Devdutt Padikkal completes 3,000 First-class runs with 7th century: Stats
What's the story
Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal made a stunning return to the India A circuit with an impressive century against Australia A in Lucknow. The left-handed batsman resumed his innings at an overnight score of 86 and reached his hundred in just 20 balls on the fourth morning. This was Padikkal's seventh First-Class (FC) ton and it took him past the 3,000-run mark in FC cricket. Here are further details.
Team effort
Partnership with Dhruv Jurel
Batting at number four, Padikkal shared a solid stand with India A wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. India A were 222/4 when Jurel joined Padikkal in the middle. The duo added a partnership worth 228 runs for the fifth wicket as India A responded strongly to Australia A's first innings score of 532/6 declared. Despite the pressure, Jurel counter-attacked brilliantly with his century coming off just 114 balls. He ended up scoring 140 runs from 197 balls.
Runs
Padikkal hammers 150 runs
Padikkal made his knock count. He scored 150 runs from 281 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six. After Jurel departed, Padikkal added 41 runs with Tanush Kotian and another 29 runs alongside Harsh Dubey before perishing. India A were 520/7 when Padikkal was dismissed by Corey Rocchiccioli. India A are 532/7 as rain has stopped play.
Information
3,000 FC runs for Padikkal
Playing his 45th FC match, Padikkal has raced past 3,000 runs. He owns 3,038 runs at an average of 42-plus. He has hit 7 tons and 18 fifties. 90 of his FC runs have come for Team India from 2 Test matches.
Career highlights
Padikkal's return to competitive cricket
At just 25 years of age, Padikkal has already made a name for himself in the cricketing world. He is playing just his second competitive match after the Indian Premier League 2025 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Earlier this month, he had made a comeback in FC cricket with a half-century and an unbeaten 16 runs in the Duleep Trophy semi-final held in Bengaluru.
International stint
Test debut and subsequent drop from the team
Padikkal made his Test debut against England in Dharamsala last year, scoring a half-century. However, he could only play one more match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener against Australia in Perth. After a duck on his first outing and 25 runs in the second innings, Padikkal was dropped from the XI for the rest of the tour and missed India's England tour this June.