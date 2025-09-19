Daren Sammy confident of West Indies's seam attack in India

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy is optimistic about his team's chances in the upcoming two-match Test series against India. The matches are scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad and Delhi from October 2. Sammy believes that the seam attack selected for the tour has "the variety" to "operate in any conditions" and "pick 20 wickets."

Team composition West Indies's seam attack for India Tests The West Indies pace attack for the Test series includes Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, and all-rounder Justin Greaves. Despite not having won a Test series in India in 42 years, Sammy is confident that his team's bowling line-up can take 20 wickets. "We have found ourselves in a position where our seam attack could operate in any conditions," he said in a press conference.

Strategy insight Lines and lengths don't change: Sammy Sammy emphasized the importance of a consistent bowling strategy, saying "the lines and lengths don't change." He added, "I have full confidence in that and it makes me smile knowing that we go out bowling and we take 20 wickets. And that's the first objective in the Test match." The coach also drew inspiration from New Zealand's recent success against India.

Pre-tour planning Preparation for the India tour Sammy, who is also the coach of St Lucia Kings in CPL 2025, has spent the last six weeks with Test captain Roston Chase to prepare for the India tour. He said they have analyzed "a lot of data" to select the "best squad" for specific roles with their skill sets. The coach added, "From my end, the 10 days leading up to [the first] Test match [in India], we'll be drilling in all these things."

Team adjustments Changes in the West Indies squad The West Indies have made some major changes to their squad for the India tour. Former captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been dropped from the 15-man squad, while Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have been recalled. Sammy explained that Chanderpaul's inclusion was based on his form, numbers, and other options available to selectors.