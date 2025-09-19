Daren Sammy confident of West Indies's seam attack in India
What's the story
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy is optimistic about his team's chances in the upcoming two-match Test series against India. The matches are scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad and Delhi from October 2. Sammy believes that the seam attack selected for the tour has "the variety" to "operate in any conditions" and "pick 20 wickets."
Team composition
West Indies's seam attack for India Tests
The West Indies pace attack for the Test series includes Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, and all-rounder Justin Greaves. Despite not having won a Test series in India in 42 years, Sammy is confident that his team's bowling line-up can take 20 wickets. "We have found ourselves in a position where our seam attack could operate in any conditions," he said in a press conference.
Strategy insight
Lines and lengths don't change: Sammy
Sammy emphasized the importance of a consistent bowling strategy, saying "the lines and lengths don't change." He added, "I have full confidence in that and it makes me smile knowing that we go out bowling and we take 20 wickets. And that's the first objective in the Test match." The coach also drew inspiration from New Zealand's recent success against India.
Pre-tour planning
Preparation for the India tour
Sammy, who is also the coach of St Lucia Kings in CPL 2025, has spent the last six weeks with Test captain Roston Chase to prepare for the India tour. He said they have analyzed "a lot of data" to select the "best squad" for specific roles with their skill sets. The coach added, "From my end, the 10 days leading up to [the first] Test match [in India], we'll be drilling in all these things."
Team adjustments
Changes in the West Indies squad
The West Indies have made some major changes to their squad for the India tour. Former captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been dropped from the 15-man squad, while Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have been recalled. Sammy explained that Chanderpaul's inclusion was based on his form, numbers, and other options available to selectors.
Spin strategy
Spin attack for the India Tests
Sammy also spoke about Athanaze's return, saying it was based on the conditions they will face. He said, "We don't just stay there and just pick and pluck players from nowhere. We do a lot of information, a lot of data collected." The West Indies's spin attack for the India tour includes Jomel Warrican, uncapped Khary Pierre, and Chase himself.