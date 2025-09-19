Mohammad Nabi: Decoding his crunch all-round stats in T20 cricket
What's the story
Mohammad Nabi enjoyed shone against Sri Lanka in a crucial Group B contest at the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, on Thursday, September 14. The match in Abu Dhabi saw Nabi smash 60 runs from 22 balls. He hit a 20-ball fifty, recording the joint-fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan. Thereafter, he claimed 1/20 with the ball in Afghanistan's loss. Here are Nabi's T20 stats.
Knock
Nabi hits 5 sixes in the final over against SL
Afghanistan's innings had wickets falling at regular intervals. They were reduced to 114/7 in the 17th over when Rashid Khan was dismissed for 24. However, what followed was pure carnage as Nabi hammered Dunith Wellalage for five sixes in the last over of the innings. The final over fetched a whopping 32 runs, including a no-ball and single run on its last delivery.
Batting
Nabi owns 6,516 runs in T20 cricket
Playing his 139th match in T20Is, Nabi owns 2,357 runs from 130 innings at 22.44. Nabi owns 7 fifties in T20Is and has smashed 117 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in T20s, Nabi owns 6,516 runs at 21.08 (50s: 18). The big-hitting Nabi has smoked 322 T20 sixes and 445 fours. His strike rate reads 134.85 from 457 matches (383 innings).
Information
His numbers with the ball
Nabi owns 388 T20 wickets from 457 matches (432 innings) at 24.82. His economy rate is 6.95. He has picked 7 four-fers and a fifer. In T20Is for Afghanistan, he owns 102 wickets at 27.86 from 139 matches (128 innings).