Decoding Afghanistan batters with the fastest T20I fifties (by balls)

Mohammad Nabi hit the joint-fastest fifty for Afghanistan (by balls) in Match 11 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Nabi, who smashed 5 sixes off Sri Lankan bowler Dunith Wellalage in the 20th over, lit up the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Nabi equaled Azmatullah Omarzai's record, who smashed the fastest fifty for Afghanistan in the 2025 Asia Cup. Here are further details.

#1 20 balls - Azmatullah Omarzai v HK, Abu Dhabi, 2025 On September 9, 2025, Afghanistan's Omarzai hammered a 20-ball half-century against minnows Hong Kong in the Men's T20 Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Omarzai, who came in when his side was 95/4, ended up scoring 53 from 21 balls. He smashed two fours and five sixes with a strike rate of 252.38. Afghanistan posted 188/6 before winning by 94 runs.

#2 20 balls - Mohammad Nabi vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025 Nabi's 20-ball half-century versus Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, saw the Afghans score 169/8. Nabi's explosive innings came after Afghanistan was struggling at 137/7 after the end of the penultimate over. Nabi got 32 runs from the final over and hit 5 sixes. He ended with 60 from 22 balls, hitting three fours and 6 sixes. SL ended up chasing 170.

#3 21 balls - Mohammad Nabi v IRE, Greater Noida, 2017 As per ESPNcricinfo, the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland in Greater Noida on March 12, 2017, saw Nabi smash a fifty from 21 balls. His explosive knock helped Afghanistan score 233/8 in 20 overs. Nabi ended up with 89 from 30 balls, dispatching the Irish bowlers for 9 sixes and 6 fours (SR: 296.66). Ireland ended up getting 205.