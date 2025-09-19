Asia Cup 2025: Super Four schedule, venues, timings and details

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 will kick off with a match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday. Sri Lanka qualified for this round after defeating Afghanistan in their last group-stage match, while Bangladesh also progressed from Group B. India and Pakistan confirmed their spots from Group A after Pakistan's victory over UAE on Wednesday. All Super 4 matches will be held at 8:00pm IST, including the final on September 28. Here are further details.

Upcoming match India and Pakistan will meet for the 2nd time The second India-Pakistan encounter of the tournament will be held on Sunday, September 21 in Dubai. This comes after India's victory over Pakistan in their group-stage match in Dubai. India hammered Pakistan by 6 wickets in the crucial Group A clash on September 14. After a day's break, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

Schedule Bangladesh's busy schedule in Super Four Bangladesh have a busy schedule ahead as they will play India on September 24 and Pakistan the next day. Both matches are scheduled to be held in Dubai. The Super Four stage will conclude with a match between India and Sri Lanka on September 26, also in Dubai. The top two teams from this stage will face off in the final on September 28, again in Dubai.

Match recap Pakistan secured their spot with a win over UAE In their last match, Pakistan defeated the United Arab Emirates by 41 runs to secure a place in the Super 4s of Asia Cup 2025. Despite a slow start with the bat, they managed to post a total of 146/9 in 20 overs and then bowled out UAE for just 105 runs in 17.4 overs. Fakhar Zaman scored a quickfire half-century off just 36 balls, while Shaheen Shah Afridi also made a significant contribution.