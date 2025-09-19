Erling Haaland completes 50 Champions League goals: Decoding the stats

Goal tally

Breaking down Haaland's Champions League goals (club wise)

Haaland's journey to his 50th UCL goal has been nothing short of spectacular. He scored eight times in six games for RB Salzburg, including a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk and a brace against Napoli. He then netted 15 times in 13 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring twice in a match on six occasions. Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has continued his scoring spree. He has scored 27 goals in 30 appearances for the club.