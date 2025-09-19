Erling Haaland completes 50 Champions League goals: Decoding the stats
Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City against Napoli in his side's 2-0 win at the Etihad on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 season. With his goal, the goal-scoring machine became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the competition's history. Haaland achieved this milestone in just 49 matches, surpassing the previous record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy who took 62 games. Here's more.
Breaking down Haaland's Champions League goals (club wise)
Haaland's journey to his 50th UCL goal has been nothing short of spectacular. He scored eight times in six games for RB Salzburg, including a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk and a brace against Napoli. He then netted 15 times in 13 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring twice in a match on six occasions. Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has continued his scoring spree. He has scored 27 goals in 30 appearances for the club.
Two-time Champions League Golden Boot winner
Haaland has won the Champions League Golden Boot twice. He scored 10 goals for Borussia Dortmund in the 2020-21 season and followed it up with an impressive tally of 12 goals for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season. Haaland has won the Champions League title with Man City in their Treble winning season in 2022-23.
10th player in Champions League with 50-plus goals
Haaland is the 10th player with 50-plus Champions League goals. He joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (129), Robert Lewandowski (105), Karim Benzema (90), Raul (71), Kylian Mbappe (57), Thomas Muller (57), Ruud van Nistelrooy (56), and Thierry Henry (50).
