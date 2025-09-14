Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's India thrash Pakistan in Dubai

After winning their opener, India thrashed Pakistan in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup encounter at Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue successfully chased down a modest 128, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav scripting their win. Earlier, a blazing start from Abhishek Sharma got them going. Notable spells from Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel rattled Pakistan, who were later bolstered by Shaheen Afridi's cameo.

Start Poor start for Pakistan Pakistan lost two quick wickets (Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris) to Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively, after electing to field. Although Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman took Pakistan to 42/2 in six overs, they never looked settled. Axar Patel then dismissed Zaman (17) and skipper Salman Agha (3) in back-to-back overs, leaving Pakistan at 49/4 in 9.6 overs.

Kuldeep Kuldeep takes three wickets Kuldeep, who was introduced just after the Powerplay, dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off successive balls in his second over. Pakistan, who were absolutely choked, were down to 83/6 in 16 overs. Kuldeep then removed opener Sahibzada Farhan, who finally ran out of patience and played a reckless shot. The latter departed for 40 (44). Kuldeep finished with figures of 4-0-18-3.

Information Seven wickets in two matches Kuldeep now has seven wickets across two matches in India's T20 Asia Cup campaign. In the opener, he ended with figures of 4/7 from 2.1 overs, as UAE perished for 57. The left-arm wrist-spinner now has the second-best bowling returns in T20 Asia Cup history.

Wickets Kuldeep gets past 75 T20I wickets Kuldeep averages an incredible 3.57 in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup. His economy rate reads 4.05. The wrist-spinner overall has 76 wickets from 42 T20Is with an economy rate of 6.66. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers. Kuldeep has a bowling average of 13.10, the best for a player from a Full Member nation in the format.

Information Exploits versus Pakistan Kuldeep has a staggering record against Pakistan in his limited appearances. This was his maiden T20I against the side. In eight internationals, Kuldeep owns 18 wickets against Pakistan at 12.66. His figures read 1/37, 2/41, 2/32, 5/25, 2/35, 3/40, and 3/18.

Cameo Pakistan gain from Shaheen's cameo With Pakistan down to 97/8, Shaheen Afridi played a formidable cameo. The left-handed batter hammered an unplayable Kuldeep for a slog-sweep that cleared the rope. In the next over, Varun Chakravarthy conceded a maximum to Shaheen. The Pakistan tail-ender then smashed Hardik for two successive sixes in the final over. Shaheen's 4 sixes propelled him to a 16-ball 33*.

Start Abhishek deflates Pakistan's bowling attack Abhishek kick-started India's innings by smashing Shaheen for a boundary down the ground on the first delivery. He leveled up and hammered a clean hit over wide long-off on the very next ball. Although Saim Ayub outfoxed Shubman Gill (10) in the next over, Abhishek continued his assault. He finally fell to Ayub in the fourth over, smashing a 13-ball 31 (4s-4 and 6s-2).

Partnerships India ride on crucial partnerships Tilak Varma joined Suryakumar in the fourth over after Abhishek departed. The duo completely dominated Pakistan's spinners, having taken singles and found occasional boundaries. Tilak (31), who played some resounding strokes, was knocked over by Saim Ayub in the 13th over. Shivam Dube joined forces with Suryakumar, with India getting home by 15.5 overs. The Indian captain hit the winning runs.

Information Suryakumar scores an unbeaten 47 Suryakumar hit the winning six for India in the 16th over. He hammered 47* off 37 balls (5 fours and a six). The Indian captain now has 2,652 runs from 85 T20Is at a strike rate of 166.37. His tally includes 21 half-centuries.