Sourav Ganguly re-elected as CAB president, to attend BCCI AGM

Sourav Ganguly has been re-elected as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The former Indian cricket team captain's return to cricket administration comes after his tenure as BCCI chief from 2019 to 2022. He was elected unopposed and will take over from his elder brother, Snehasish. The CAB elections are scheduled for September 22, but Ganguly's return was confirmed after he filed his nomination on September 14.

Future goals Important events coming up: Ganguly Upon his re-election, Ganguly expressed gratitude for the support he received from everyone. He emphasized that there is no opposition at CAB as everyone is part of the same association. "We will all work together to take CAB & Bengal cricket ahead," he said. He also mentioned important upcoming events such as India's Test match against South Africa, T20 World Cup, and Bengal Pro T20 League at Eden Gardens.

CAB panel Ganguly speaks on his team Ganguly also spoke about his team comprising Nitish Ranjan Dutta (vice-president), Bablu Koley (secretary), Madan Mohan Ghosh (joint secretary), and Sanjay Das (treasurer). He stressed on the importance of having experienced people in these positions. "Bablu Koley is very experienced. It's important to have someone with his experience and knowledge," he said. The panel was elected unopposed along with Ganguly after they filed their nominations earlier on Sunday.