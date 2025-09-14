Mohamed Salah becomes 4th-highest scorer in Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Mohamed Salah scored in the 95th minute as Liverpool beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League 2025-26 season on Matchday 4 at Anfield. Salah's goal from the penalty spot saw the Reds earn a hard-fought win. This was Salah's 188th Premier League goal. He has gone past Andy Cole to become the outright 4th-highest scorer in Premier League history. Here's more.
Salah
Salah races to 188 goals, surpasses Andy Cole
Salah scored his 188th Premier League goal to become the 4th-highest scorer in the league. He surpassed Andy Cole, who scored 187 Premier League goals in his career. The Egyptian King is now only behind Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer in terms of Premier League goals. Earlier on Matchday 1, Salah had leveled with Cole after scoring against Bournemouth.
Information
188 goals and 88 assists from 305 PL appearances
Out of his 188 goals in the Premier League, 186 have come for Liverpool. He also has 87 league assists for the club and 88 overall. This season, he owns 2 goals and 1 assist from 4 league matches.