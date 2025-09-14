Mohamed Salah becomes 4th-highest scorer in Premier League: Stats

Salah

Salah races to 188 goals, surpasses Andy Cole

Salah scored his 188th Premier League goal to become the 4th-highest scorer in the league. He surpassed Andy Cole, who scored 187 Premier League goals in his career. The Egyptian King is now only behind Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer in terms of Premier League goals. Earlier on Matchday 1, Salah had leveled with Cole after scoring against Bournemouth.