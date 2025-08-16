Mohamed Salah becomes joint 4th-highest scorer in Premier League: Stats
Mohamed Salah scored in the 94th minute as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in the Premier League 2025-26 season opener at Anfield. Salah, who had another record-breaking night with his goal, was left in tears after the match with the fans paying tribute to the late Diogo Jota. Meanwhile, Salah scored his 187th Premier League goal to become the joint 4th-highest scorer in the league.
Mohamed Salah adds a fourth for Liverpool to draw level on 187 Premier League goals with Andrew Cole! ⏫ pic.twitter.com/2eN5WA0bEM— Premier League (@premierleague) August 15, 2025
Salah goes level with Cole
Salah has amassed 187 goals in the Premier League, equaling the legendary Andy Cole and becoming the joint fourth-highest scorer. Notably, 185 of his Premier League goals have come for Liverpool. Another two were for his former side Chelsea. The Egyptian King needs one more to become the outright 4th-highest scorer. He is now only behind Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer.
Cole vs Salah: A look at their Premier League numbers
Cole made 414 appearances in the Premier League. He scored 187 goals and provided 73 assists. Cole won 5 Premier League titles and bagged one Premier League Golden Boot award. As mentioned, Salah has 187 goals. In addition, the former Chelsea man owns 87 assists. Salah is a two-time Premier League winner and has bagged the Golden Boot award 4 times.
Salah is also the highest-scoring foreigner in Premier League
In the 2024-25 season, Salah has wrote his name in the history of the Premier League by becoming the highest-scoring foreign player. In April this year, he accomplished the incredible feat in a match against Tottenham Hotspur, scoring his 185th Premier League goal. With this, he overtook Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, who scored 184 goals during his time with Manchester City.