What's the story

Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah has written his name in the history of the Premier League by becoming the highest-scoring foreign player.

He accomplished the incredible feat in a match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, scoring his 185th Premier League goal. With this, he overtook Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

The match concluded with Liverpool winning 5-1.

Meanwhile, Aguero is now the 5th-highest scorer in Premier League history. Here's more.