Mohamed Salah becomes Premier League's 5th-highest goal-scorer: Key stats
What's the story
Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah has written his name in the history of the Premier League by becoming the highest-scoring foreign player.
He accomplished the incredible feat in a match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, scoring his 185th Premier League goal. With this, he overtook Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.
The match concluded with Liverpool winning 5-1.
Meanwhile, Aguero is now the 5th-highest scorer in Premier League history. Here's more.
Fan engagement
Salah celebrates with fans after record-breaking goal
After scoring his record-breaking goal, Salah took some time to celebrate with Liverpool fans.
He posed for a selfie with the Liverpool fans using a phone handed by a supporter from the Kop end of the stadium.
The Egyptian international then turned around and smiled for the camera before returning it amid chants of "Mo Salah" from the excited crowd.
This interaction further solidified his bond with Liverpool's passionate fanbase.
Information
Salah is behind these legends
As mentioned, Salah is fifth on the all-time scoring list in Premier League, behind Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208), Harry Kane (213) and Alan Shearer (260).
Do you know?
A look at Aguero's Premier League record
Former Manchester City striker Aguero played 275 matches in the Premier League, scoring 184 goals. He made 47 assists. Aguero won one Premier League Golden Boot award and 7 Player of the Month awards. He won 5 Premier League titles.
Salah
244th goal in Liverpool colors for Salah
In 397 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah owns 244 goals and 110 assists.
In the ongoing season, Salah has registered 33 goals in all competitions from 48 games (23 assists).
Salah has amassed 185 goals in the Premier League, including 183 for Liverpool. He owns 87 assists, including 86 for Liverpool.
In the ongoing league campaign, Salah has 28 goals (A18).
Reds
Liverpool equal Manchester United with 20th English top-flight title
Liverpool sealed the 2024-25 Premier League title after downing Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 34 on Sunday.
The Reds won the contest 5-1 to get to 82 points, 14 ahead of 2nd-placed Arsenal. This is Liverpool's 2nd Premier League title and overall their 20th in in English top-flight.
They have equaled Manchester United, who have also won 20 league titles.