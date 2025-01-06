Manchester United hold Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield: Key stats
What's the story
In what was a thrilling game in a chilling atmosphere, Liverpool and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw in matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2024/25 season at Anfield.
The match which went ahead despite adverse weather conditions, saw both teams go for a win.
After a goalless first half, United went ahead before Liverpool scored twice.
Amad Diallo made it 2-2.
Details
Match stats and points table
Liverpool had six shots on target compared to United's 4. In terms of expected goals, Liverpool's 2.87 tally was better than United's 1.03.
The Reds had 33 touches in the opposition box with United managing 31.
Liverpool stay ahead with 46 points from 19 matches (W14 D4 L1).
13th-placed United have 23 points from 20 matches (W6 D5 L9).
Information
United end a run of three straight league defeats
After beating Manchester City at the Etihad, United lost to Bournemouth, Wolves and Newcastle United, conceding 7 goals and not scoring once. And now, they secured a point with this 2-2 draw.
Summary
A solid 2-2 affair
An intriguing first half saw both sides fail to score. United were all about grit and character. They had a few chances.
Lisandro Martinez handed United the lead with a special strike following an assist from Bruno Fernandes.
Cody Gakpo equalized 7 minutes later after getting fed by Alexis Mac Allister.
Mohamed Salah's penalty saw Liverpool go ahead before Diallo scored the leveller.
Information
Fernandes is now involved in 10 league goals this season
Fernandes, who was suspended for United's 0-2 defeat to Newcastle, made a sound return. The assist for Martinez was his 47th in the Premier League from 178 appearances. Fernandes is involved in 10 league goals this season (G4 A6).
Salah
232 goals and 104 assists in Liverpool colors for Salah
In 376 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah has raced to 232 goals (104 assists).
In the ongoing season, Salah has registered 21 goals in all competitions from 27 games (17 assists).
Salah has amassed 175 goals in the Premier League, including 173 for Liverpool. He owns 82 assists, including 81 for Liverpool.
In the ongoing league campaign, Salah has 18 goals (A13).
Information
Salah equals Henry's scoring record
Salah has now matched the scoring record of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in terms of goals (175). Salah is now the joint-7th-highest scorer in Premier League history.
Duo
Key numbers of the other players involved in goals
In 75 Premier League games, he owns 21 goals and nine assists for the Reds. This season, he has 6 league goals (A2).
Former Brighton man Mac Allister made his 149th Premier League appearance. He is now involved in 35 goals (G22 A13).
Diallo made his 30th league appearance. He notched his 8th assist.
Alejandro Garnacho, who assisted Diallo, registered his 7th PL assist.
Do you know?
Salah breaks Suarez's record
As per Opta, Salah owns the most goal involvements ever by a player in their first 19 appearances of a campaign in the competition (31), overtaking Luis Suarez's 30 in 2013-14 (23 goals, 7 assists).
Squawka stats
Records made in the match
Manchester United score twice in a Premier League game vs. Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since March 2015.
Meanwhile, Martinez became the first Manchester United player to score a Premier League goal at Anfield since Jesse Lingard in December 2018.
Liverpool became the first side not to make a single tackle in the first half of a Premier League game this season.