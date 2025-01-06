What's the story

In what was a thrilling game in a chilling atmosphere, Liverpool and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw in matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2024/25 season at Anfield.

The match which went ahead despite adverse weather conditions, saw both teams go for a win.

After a goalless first half, United went ahead before Liverpool scored twice.

Amad Diallo made it 2-2.