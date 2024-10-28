Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United has dismissed Erik ten Hag due to the team's poor performance this season, currently sitting at 14th place in the Premier League.

Despite a contract extension until 2026, the club is now seeking a new permanent manager.

Former player Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim manager, set to lead the team in their upcoming Carabao Cup match against Leicester City.

Ten Hag's tenure has ended after 13 games

Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag, name interim boss

By Parth Dhall 06:53 pm Oct 28, 202406:53 pm

What's the story Manchester United have announced the sacking of Erik ten Hag as manager after a disappointing start to the season. The decision comes after United's 2-1 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League. Ten Hag's tenure was marred by just four victories in 13 games this season, prompting his contract termination despite an extension earlier in the year.

Performance concerns

United's performance raises concerns over Champions League qualification

Manchester United's performance this season has left many wondering if they would even qualify for the next season's UEFA Champions League. The team has mustered 11 points in nine league games and now sit at 14th place after their recent defeat at London Stadium. Last season, they finished eighth in the Premier League table under ten Hag's leadership.

Contract details

Ten Hag's contract extension and future prospects

Despite last season's underwhelming performance, ten Hag was retained and his contract extended until June 2026. This came after an end-of-season review involving discussions with several potential replacements. However, early results this season showed that ten Hag was unable to achieve the desired turnaround, leading to his dismissal. The club has already begun exploring options for their next permanent manager.

European struggles

Manchester United's struggles extend to Europa League

Apart from their Premier League woes, Manchester United also struggled in the Europa League this season without a single win. Despite shelling out huge amounts in the 2024 summer transfer window on Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Lenny Yoro, and Noussair Mazraoui, ten Hag couldn't find a winning formula. The club thanked Ten Hag for his contributions and wished him well for the future.

Interim appointment

Van Nistelrooy steps in as interim manager

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who represented Manchester United from 2002 to 2006, has been named the interim manager. He will be in charge of the team for their next Carabao Cup fixture against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Van Nistelrooy joined the club's backroom staff earlier this year with Rene Hake, former Go Ahead Eagles manager. Hake will remain at Old Trafford to help Van Nistelrooy in his new role.