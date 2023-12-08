Erik ten Hag named Premier League Manager of the Month

Erik ten Hag named Premier League Manager of the Month

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Erik ten Hag wins his third Premier League Manager of the Month award (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for November 2023. The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to three wins in the PL while maintaining a 100% record last month. Under his expertise, United defeated Fulham, Luton Town and Everton and didn't drop a point. They also didn't concede a single goal in November 2023.

Third Premier League Manager of the Month award!

This is the third time Ten Hag has won this award, adding to his tally from September 2022 and February 2023. Only Sir Alex Ferguson with 27 such awards has won it more times as a Manchester United manager. He is also among the 32 managers in PL history who have won this award thrice in their careers.

Maguire was named the PL Player of the Month

Despite all the criticisms, Harry Maguire has shut out his doubters with some scintillating performances in November. The Englishman led the Red Devils to three clean sheets and was exceptional with his game-reading skills. Maguire has registered 59 clean sheets from 229 appearances in the PL. Notably, the 30-year-old center-back won his maiden PL Player of the Month award.

Garnacho won PL's Goal of the Month

Alejandro Garnacho is in fiery form and has been one of the standout performers for United in the recent few matches. His exceptional overhead kick against Everton caught the eye of the entire football fraternity. His spectacular goal won the PL Goal of the Month award for November 2023. Garnacho has scored four goals in 34 PL appearances while providing three assists.

Ten Hag has faced a lot of criticism

Ten Hag is a shrewd tactician, who prioritises discipline. Recently, United's poor start meant the Dutchman being scrutinized. As per several reports, it was stated that he lost 50% of the dressing room. However, the manager quashed the same and a few players after the win over Chelsea stated they are behind him. Ten Hag will want to continue his work at United.

Manchester United are in sixth position in the PL standings

United started December with a narrow defeat against Newcastle United before beating Chelsea. Hence, the Red Devils are in sixth position, registering 27 points after 15 matches in 2023-24 PL. They have won nine matches and suffered six draws. United are tied on points with fifth-placed Tottenham but are ahead due to inferior goal difference. United are only three points behind the top four.

A hat-trick for Manchester United!