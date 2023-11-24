Premier League: Decoding the best Manchester City vs Liverpool matches

City won the crucial clash against Liverpool in the 2018-19 Premier League season (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City have dominated the Premier League in the last decade or so. However, they have faced a real challenge from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. In recent times, the clashes between City and Liverpool have been solid. And on Saturday when the two sides meet again, one can expect fireworks. Hence, we decode the best Premier League clashes between these teams.

Why does this story matter?

Manchester City are at the summit in the 2023-24 Premier League season with 28 points, while Liverpool are second with 27 points. A win here to Klopp's men will take the Reds to the top of the table. Although it is still very early into the current season it will allow Liverpool to dictate terms if they secure a win away from home.

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool, 2019

Liverpool headed to Etihad Stadium six points clear in the title race and were unbeaten in the Premier League. The game became memorable because of John Stones' goalline clearance. Later, Sergio Aguero handed City the lead before Roberto Firmino equalized. Eventually, Leroy Sane scored the winner. City went on a winning streak, ultimately pipping Liverpool to the PL title by a single point.

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool, 2017

City and Liverpool clashed swords early in the 2017-18 PL season and the Citizens gave an example of their class in that match. Sadio Mane was sent off for a collision with Ederson in the first half shortly before Aguero opened the scoring. Gabriel Jesus scored in either half while Sane's second-half brace ended the misery. City had a record-breaking 2017-18 PL season.

Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City, 2014

It was an intense clash in the 2013-14 season when Brendan Rodgers' men hosted City on the back of a nine-game winning streak. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Martin Skrtel handed Liverpool a 2-0 lead before David Silva and an own goal from Glen Johnson restored parity for City. Eventually, Philippe Coutinho scored the winner. But Liverpool slipped their chance of winning the trophy.

Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City, 2018

City were at their dominant best in the 2017-18 season as they shattered several PL records But their clash against Liverpool will remain a PL classic. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave Liverpool the lead before Sane equalized it. Later, Liverpool scored three goals in 10 minutes as Mohamed Salah, Mane and Firmino were on target. Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan also scored in a 4-3 defeat.