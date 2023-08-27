Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City see off Sheffield United: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 27, 2023 | 08:59 pm 3 min read

Manchester City claimed a 2-1 win over newly promoted Sheffield United on matchday three of the Premier League 2023-24 season

Manchester City claimed a 2-1 win over newly promoted Sheffield United on matchday three of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday. City dominated the game with a wave of attacks in the first half but failed to score with Erling Haaland missing a penalty. In the second half, Haaland put City ahead before the Blades equalized. However, Rodri's thumping strike killed the hosts.

Here are the key records scripted

As per Opta, Sheffield United are winless in their last nine league meetings with City (D2 L7). City have never lost a Premier League match against Sheffield United (W8 D3). City have conceded just twice in these 11 games. For the first time since 2016-17, City have won their first three matches of a Premier League season. City are now top of the standings.

Haaland races to 55 goals for Man City

As per Squawka, Haaland has now scored against 18 out of the 21 teams he's faced in the Premier League. He has yet to score versus Liverpool, Chelsea, and Brentford. Haaland also missed his first penalty for City in the Premier League (9 attempts).In 38 PL matches, Haaland now has 39 goals for City. Overall, he has 55 goals in all competitions.

Haaland joins an unwanted company

As per Sky Sports, Haaland has become the seventh different player to miss a Premier League penalty for City under Pep Guardiola, following Raheem Sterling (4), Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, IIkay Gundogan (3 each), Kevin De Bruyne, and Riyad Mahrez (2 each).

Do you know?

Guardiola has become the fastest to 200 Premier League wins as a manager, breaking Sir Alex Ferguson's record. Guardiola achieved the mark in 269 matches whereas Ferguson got to the milestone in 322 games. Jose Mourinho is third on the list (326 games).

Key numbers for Grealish, Foden, and Rodri

Jack Grealish was the provider for Haaland as he registered his 27th assist in the Premier League. Phil Foden's miscontrol saw the ball fall in the path of Rodri, who sent in a rocket. Foden now has 20 Premier League assists. Meanwhile, midfielder Rodri scored his 16th Premier League goal and a second this season.

How did the match pan out?

Rodri scored a late winner over battling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Jayden Bogle thought he had earned the Blades a point with an equalizer after 85 minutes, but Spain midfielder Rodri blasted into the top left corner three minutes later. Earlier, Haaland missed a first-half penalty before heading the opener from Grealish's cross after the break.

