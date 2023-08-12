What will Harry Kane bring to Bayern? Analyzing the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 12:50 am 3 min read

Harry Kane could be a massive signing for Bayern Munich (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Harry Kane has landed in Munich to complete his move to German champions Bayern. The Bavarians agreed to an £86.4m deal with Tottenham as per BBC and things would rise to £100m with potential add-ons. Kane will sign a four-year contract and could earn up to £400,000 a week in wages. Here we decode what Harry Kane can bring to Bayern.

Why does this story matter?

Bayern will feel elated in getting England skipper and a Premier League legend in Kane. Bayern have broken the bank to make their costliest-ever signing, breaking the previous record of £68m for Lucas Hernandez and £65.6m for Matthijs de Ligt. For Spurs, it's their most expensive sale. With Robert Lewandowski leaving Bayern last summer, there was a void and Kane brings back that aura.

Lewandowski finished with 344 goals for Bayern

Lewandowski made 375 appearances for Bayern since joining the Bundesliga greats back in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund. He went on to score an outstanding 344 goals in this period. He is the second-highest scorer in Bayern's history after the legendary Gerd Muller (563). In 253 Bundesliga matches for Bayern, Lewandowski wrapped up 238 goals. For eight successive seasons, he managed to score 25-plus goals.

Kane is the record scorer for Spurs

In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions. As per Footystats, Kane made his presence felt with 60 assists. In the Premier League, Kane has made 317 appearances for Spurs, scoring 213 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Kane smashed 32 goals across competitions. His best season was in 2017-18, scoring 41 goals.

Kane's season-wise stats for Spurs

In his debut season for Spurs in 2011-12, Kane played six games, scoring once. In his first full-time season with the club in 2013-14, Kane smashed four goals in 19 games. From 2014-15 onward, he didn't look back. His goals tally across competitions read: 31 (2014-15), 28 (2015-16), 35 (2016-17), 41 (2017-18), 24 (2018-19), 24 (2019-20), 33 (2020-21), 27 (2021-22), and 32 (2022-23).

Kane can get back Lewy's touch

In seven successive seasons, Lewandowski smashed 40-plus goals for Bayern in a single campaign. Last season, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was the top scorer, managing 17. This was a sharp decline in numbers. With Kane set to take over, Lewy's goal-scoring menace could return.

Kane hit 30 goals twice in a Premier League season

Since 2014-15, Kane managed 20-plus goals in six of the nine seasons in the Premier League. His tally read 21, 25, 29, 30, 17, 18, 23, 17, and 30.

Do you know?

Kane not just brings goals but also a creative presence in possession too. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has praised that ability as Kane can drop into pockets of space to help his side be effective on the counter. Kane can also be an able supplier.

Decoding Kane's creativity and numbers in Premier League 2022-23

As per Sky Sports, Kane created 52 chances from open play in the Premier League 2-2022-23 season. He also created 14 big chances. Kane also completed 10 through balls, 12 flick-ons, and 31 lay-off passes. As per Opta, Kane clocked 100 shots (excluding blocks), managing 63 on target. He created 57 chances and had a pass accuracy of 72.03%. He completed 43 take-ons.

Kane can elevate himself and other players around him

Bayern have the desired firepower in their forward line in Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Kingsley Coman. Kane can make his presence felt by being an attacking pivot capable of merging attacks and delivering line-breaking passes. Tuchel can use Kane to facilitate that counter-attacking game. Also, using Kane in the penalty box will boost Bayern as the player possesses excellent heading skills.

