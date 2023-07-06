Sports

Atletico Madrid sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 06, 2023 | 09:16 pm 2 min read

Veteran Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta has left Chelsea after an 11-year stay in London

Veteran Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta has left Chelsea after an 11-year stay in London. Azpilicueta saw his contract get terminated by mutual consent a year before it was set to expire. He has signed a one-year contract with Atletico Madrid after reports claimed his family was keen to return to Spain. Azpilicueta will add plenty of depth and experience at the back for Atletico.

Why does this story matter?

Azpilicueta decided to embark on a new journey and Chelsea respected his decision given the status he held with so many years at service. Reports claimed Azpilicueta was keen on moving to Inter Milan but once Atletico showed interest, he decided to move back to Spain. He enjoyed a lot of success with the Blues and leaves a lasting legacy.

His stats at Chelsea

Azpilicueta joined the Blues in the summer of 2012. He went on to make 508 appearances, scoring 17 goals. In the Premier League, he made 349 appearances, scoring 10 times. Since his debut season, Azpilicueta went on to become an integral part of Chelsea. He also made 80 appearances in Europe for Chelsea, scoring four goals.

Azpilicueta won a host of trophies with Chelsea

Azpilicueta claimed nine titles with the Blues. He won one EFL Cup, one FA Cup, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, two Europa League honors, and two Premier League titles. He was a runner-up on six occasions (domestic cups).

His club career stats

Azpilicueta started his career with Osasuna in Spain. He made 108 appearances across four seasons. He moved to French club Marseille next, making 68 appearances and scoring twice. He won the Coupe de la Ligue and two Trophee des Champions.

Breaking down his Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Azpilicueta made 25 appearances. As per Opta, he created 13 chances and completed 751 out of 897 passes with an accuracy of 83.72%. Azpilicueta made 43 tackles and completed seven take-ons. He clocked 46 clearances, 19 interceptions, and five blocks. He managed to keep three clean sheets. He won 57 ground duels and 29 aerial duels.

