Premier League 2022-23, Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 21, 2023, 08:31 pm 2 min read

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a goalless draw (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a goalless draw in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 encounter on Saturday. Both sides have struggled this season in the league and they will be satisfied with a point, besides a clean sheet. Kai Havertz thought he had put Chelsea ahead at the start but the goal was ruled out by VAR. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Havertz scored in the 3rd minute but it was ruled out as the German was deemed offside in the buildup. In the 39th minute, Benoit Badiashile drew a fantastic save from Liverpool keeper Alisson. For the Reds, Cody Gakpo fired two shots over the bar. In the second half, Gakpo had a tame effort on goal as both sides failed to make anything constructive.

Match stats and points table

Liverpool had 15 attempts to Chelsea's 11. Hosts Liverpool had three efforts on target, with Chelsea clocking two. Chelsea edged the Reds in terms of possession (53%) and had an 80% pass accuracy. Both sides earned five corners each. In terms of the points table, Liverpool are 8th with 29 points from 19 games. Chelsea remain 10th with 29 points from 20 games.

Key records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Liverpool have now failed to score in two successive PL games since March 2021 - versus Fulham and Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Reds are also winless in three Premier League games (D1 L2). Chelsea are yet to register a win away in six Premier League games (D3 L3). It's their longest run in the competition since September-December 2015 (7 games).

Records for the two managers

As per Opta, since his first season in the Premier League in 2019-20, no manager has overseen more goalless draws than Graham Potter (16). This was Jurgen Klopp's 1,000th game as a manager (270 with Mainz 05, 319 with Borussia Dortmund, and 411 with Liverpool), coming 21 years and 327 days after his first (Mainz 1-0 Duisburg on 28th February 2001).

A draw for Klopp on a special day!

Jurgen Klopp has to settle for a draw in his 1,000th match as a manager#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/N5MFpFjlL4 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2023