Sports

Decoding the possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Decoding the possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 06, 2022, 01:57 pm 3 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking a new pasture (Photo credit: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United last summer has expressed his desire to leave the club. The reasons being United's failure in improving the squad in the transfer market and he wants to win the biggest trophies. Ronaldo also wants to play in the Champions League, something United cannot offer next season. Here we decode the possible destinations for Ronaldo.

Bayern Can Ronaldo replace Lewandowski at Bayern?

Bayern Munich could lose Robert Lewandowski as the player wants to join Barcelona, having agreed personal terms. Bayern want to keep Lewy and lose him for free next summer. However, if the scenario changes, Bayern could lose the Pole. Therefore signing Ronaldo for at least a season could work out. He will guarantee goals. Although unlikely, there is an outside chance for a deal.

Context Why does this story matter?

United are unsure whether Ronaldo will join the pre-season tour or not. He is yet to resume training and has cited family reasons.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is on the look out for suitors and will try to get Ronaldo to another club which will play Champions League.

United insist Ronaldo isn't for sale but things could change if the right offer comes along.

Chelsea Chelsea could be a possibility

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is trying to make an impression at Stamford Bridge following his takeover. Chelsea are interested in Raheem Sterling and will want to add another attacking player given Romelu Lukaku has left on loan and Hakim Ziyech is wanting to join AC Milan. As per The Athletic, Chelsea are considering a move for Ronaldo to bolster their attack.

PSG PSG are reportedly one of the options

Paris Saint-Germain can afford Ronaldo and a pairing alongside Lionel Messi would be a treat. However, PSG recently stated their vision to focus on French players in the near future and move away from the 'galactico' model. But there is a catch, PSG want the Champions League trophy badly and if they can sign Ronaldo, things would look flattering.

Barcelona Is Barca an outside option for Ronaldo?

There are reports in Spain claiming Barcelona are monitoring Ronaldo's situation. If they fail to get Lewandowski, then Ronaldo could be an option. However, Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and there could be a lot of criticism on the way from fans of both clubs if anything could happen. Barca as an option looks unlikely despite Ronaldo happy to take a pay cut.

Napoli Napoli are keen to sign Ronaldo

The Athletic has reported that Italian club Napoli are interested in Ronaldo and could make a move. Napoli have reached the Champions League and this is something Ronaldo wants. However, the major question is can Napoli afford Ronaldo? They have in most likelihood pay a sum to United before paying the player's wages. However, Napoli are one of the frontrunners for Ronaldo's signature.

Man United Staying at United could be a last option

Ronaldo has a year left in his United contract and manager Erik ten Hag wants to keep the player. United have made one signing in Tyrell Malacia and have agreed a deal in principle with Christian Eriksen. Lisandro Martinez and Frenkie de Jong are primary targets. So Ronaldo could perhaps see United's progress in the window and change his mind.