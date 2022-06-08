Sports

Harry Kane races to 50 international goals: Key stats

Harry Kane races to 50 international goals: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 08, 2022, 11:29 am 3 min read

Harry Kane scored a penalty versus Germany (Photo credit: Twitter/@EURO2024)

England striker Harry Kane scored a late penalty to help his side earn a 1-1 draw versus Germany in a crucial UEFA Nations League 2022-23 League A Group 3 encounter. Kane made sure England did not suffer a second successive defeat in the competition. With his goal, Tottenham forward Kane has reached a special milestone. Here we decode the key stats.

Goals Kane steers clear of Charlton

Kane needs four more goals to break Rooney's record for England (53). Kane has taken 71 matches to get to 50 goals for the Three Lions. He steered clear of Sir Bobby Charlton, who scored 49 goals in 106 games. Gary Lineker (48), Jimmy Greaves (44), and Michael Owen (40) are the only players with 40-plus goals for England.

Context Why does this story matter?

A VAR review ruled Kane had been brought down by Nico Schlotterbeck as England earned a crucial point following their defeat against Hungary in the opener.

Kane sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way and got to 50 international goals.

He is just the second Englishman to net 50-plus goals after Wayne Rooney.

Kane has been a champion performer and his consistency deserves praise.

2021 Kane had a defiant 2021

Kane's consistency is laudable. His best year in an England shirt came in 2021. Kane managed to net 16 goals last year in all competitions. He scored in three consecutive World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra, and Poland back in September. He netted a hat-trick against Albania and scored four against San Marino. He scored four goals at the Euro 2020 Championships.

Tally Breaking down Kane's 50 goals for England

Kane made his England debut in 2015. Since then, he has scored 15 goals in UEFA Euro qualifiers. Six of his goals have come in international friendlies. He has scored 17 goals at FIFA World Cup qualifiers and six at the main event. He has scored twice in the Nations League and four at Euro 2020.

50 goals Kane equals RVP's record of 50 goals

By getting to 50 goals, Kane has equaled the likes of Robin van Persie (Netherlands), Shinji Okazaki (Japan), and Tim Cahill (Australia). He is now the 66th player to score 50-plus international goals. Meanwhile, in terms of overall international goals, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (117) leads the tally. Among fellow current players, Argentina's Lionel Messi and India's Sunil Chhetri have 80-plus goals.

Nations League England sit bottom of League A Group 3 table

England suffered a 1-0 defeat against Hungary in their group opener. After two games, England have one point with a goal difference of -1. They are placed fourth in League A Group 3. Italy sit atop the standings. After a 1-1 draw versus England, the Euro 2020 winners beat Hungary 2-1. Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pelligrini scored for Italy.

Do you know? England have impressed of late

Kane helped England finish fourth at the FIFA World Cup 2018. He also reached the final at Euro 2020 with England, losing against Italy on penalties. England also finished third in the inaugural edition of the Nations League.