An impressive Fulham side stopped Liverpool from going top of the table in gameweek 12 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Liverpool weren't up to their best and were second best for large periods of the game. Mohamed Salah scored the equalizing goal with a penalty in the 79th minute. Earlier, Crystal Palace held leaders Tottenham 1-1. Here are the records broken.

FULLIV Fulham show character against the champions

Bobby Decordova-Reid gave Fulham the lead during a first half that the home side dominated. The Cottagers could have scored more, but Alisson stayed true to his task. The Brazilian, who had missed the last two games through injury, twice denied Ivan Cavaleiro with fine saves. Salah fired in a low penalty after Aboubakar Kamara blocked a Georginio Wijnaldum free-kick with his arm.

Stats A look at Liverpool's stats

Liverpool are now without a win in five away league outings, drawing four in a row. Liverpool have scored each of their last 18 Premier League penalties, with Mohamed Salah converting 12 of those. The Egyptian scored his fifth away Premier League goal of the season. Salah has been directly involved in 20 goals in 20 league appearances against newly promoted clubs for Liverpool.

CRYTOT Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine away league games

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the Premier League (W5 D4). Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min continued their magic. They have now combined for 12 goals in the Premier League this season. Crystal Palace have avoided defeat in consecutive Premier League games against Spurs for the first time since 2014-15.

Kane Brilliant Kane registers these numbers