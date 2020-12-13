The second warm-up game between Australia A and India, which was a Day/Night affair at the SCG, ended in a draw. There were plenty of positives for the Indian camp as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side put up a comprehensive show, in the absence of Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, the Aussies also responded back firmly in the second innings. Here are the key takeaways.

Match How did the match pan out?

India had a poor start to the match after skipper Rahane elected to bat. However, a scintillating knock by Jasprit Bumrah propelled them to 194. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 108. Later on, the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant smashed tons, before India declared on 386. Similarly, Ben McDermott (107*) and Jack Wildermuth (111*) saved the game for Australia.

Openers Will Shubman Gill be preferred over Prithvi Shaw?

Top-order batsman Shubman Gill is in line to make his Test debut after he comfortably dealt with the pink ball. He scored 43 and 65 in the two innings, having projected an array of shots. The youngster could be preferred over his compatriot Prithvi Shaw, whose technique was under the scanner in the two warm-up games. He scored 3, 40 in the match.

Mayank, Vihari Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari bolster the Indian batting

Mayank Agarwal continued his terrific run as he rescued Team India in the second innings. He racked up 61 off 120 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes. The right-handed batsman will certainly open the innings in the Tests, alongside either Gill or Shaw. Meanwhile, Vihari's astonishing hundred (104*) also strengthened the middle-order of Team India ahead of the first Test.

Wicket-keeper With a blistering ton, Pant inched closer to Test spot

After enduring a string of low scores, Rishabh Pant made a terrific comeback in the D/N practice game. He was rather aggressive in his approach and brought up a second-innings ton off 73 deliveries. Now, Pant has made his case stronger for being the first-choice wicket-keeper in the opening Test. It remains to be seen whether Pant gets the nod ahead of Wriddhiman Saha.

Bowlers India could enter the Test with a four-pronged pace attack