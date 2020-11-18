The Indian cricket team has already embarked on the Australian tour to play its first international series after resumption of cricket amid COVID-19 pandemic. The two-month long tour will begin with the three-match ODI series on November 27. Notably, India trounced the hosts 2-1 in the ODIs, the last time India toured Down Under. Let us decode some interesting numbers ahead of the series.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and India have clashed in a total of 57 ODIs so far. The hosts have had the wood over India, winning 28 of them. While India have won 24, five have been abandoned. However, India's ODI record Down Under still needs to improve. Having played 48 games in the nation, they have won only 12 and lost 34 (two were abandoned).

Do you know? India scripted history under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the only Indian captains to have won a series in Australia, comprising three or less teams. Under Dhoni, India won the 2007/08 Commonwealth Bank Series. Meanwhile, Kohli led India to a maiden bilateral series victory in Australia (2019).

Runs Rohit, Finch lead the runs tally among active players

Among the active Indian players, Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in ODIs against Australia. He has racked up 2,208 runs from 40 ODIs at an average of 61.33, including a double hundred (209). Following him is the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has 1,910 runs against Australia at 54.57. For Australia, skipper Aaron Finch has amassed most runs (1,211) against India (active players).

Data Rohit and Kohli have scored plethora of runs in Australia

Over the years, both Kohli and Rohit have been nucleus of Team India's top-order. The dynamic duo has together amassed 1,457 runs at a prolific average of 58.28 in ODIs against Australia, Down Under. The phenomenal tally includes as many as seven tons.

Wickets Jadeja, Cummins top the chart of wicket-takers