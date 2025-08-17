Ford's Mustang sports car is now lighter, tougher than ever

Ford has unveiled the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon, an upgraded version of its performance-focused model. The new variant ditches paint for an exposed carbon-fiber body, saving about 5.9kg over the previous GTD Carbon Series. The doors are also made from bonded carbon fiber instead of regular metal, making this Mustang lighter and tougher than ever before.

Design The car comes with a cohesive carbon-fiber pattern The exterior of the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon features a cohesive pattern in the carbon fiber, which is a major design upgrade from its predecessor. The car also comes with massive 20-inch magnesium wheels and Black Brembo brakes with anodized GTD script. These elements not only add to the vehicle's aesthetic appeal but also enhance its performance capabilities.

Engine specs It is powered by a 5.2-liter V8 engine The Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon isn't just about looks; it also packs a punch in terms of performance. It is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 815hp and 900Nm of torque. The car also offers advanced suspension technology for sharper handling, making it one of the most powerful and agile Mustangs ever made.

Interior A look at the interiors The interior of the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is just as impressive as its exterior and engine. It flaunts black leather and Dinamica suede with neon Hyper Lime stitching, giving it a luxurious feel.