Ford Bronco Roadster concept is a tribute to the 1960s
What's the story
Ford has unveiled a new roadster concept, a modern interpretation of the 1966 U13 Bronco roadster. The two-seater vehicle is doorless and roofless, with the spare tire mounted in the bed. It comes with a manual gearbox and offers an open-air experience for drivers and passengers alike. "What struck me about the original roadster was its compelling simplicity," said Bronco chief designer Robert Gelardi.
Design philosophy
Design stays true to original 1960s Bronco
The Bronco Roadster concept is a minimalist off-roader, much like the Mazda MX-5. It is tough enough to tackle rough terrains, without the flashy accessories often seen on other vehicles. The design stays true to the original 1960s Bronco's charm, avoiding any unnecessary visual clutter. The rear bed treatment is fully functional with a fold-down tailgate stamped with "Ford," and modern chrome wheels that are tastefully done.
Availability
Ford is unlikely to produce this model in bulk
The retro-modern design of the Bronco Roadster concept is best appreciated when parked next to its predecessor. Despite the six-decade gap, these two models look genuinely related. However, Ford is unlikely to produce this model in bulk, considering that four-door Broncos are already popular among consumers. The idea of a stripped-back retro design is appealing but a truck without any kind of roof might be too much for most buyers.