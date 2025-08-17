Ford Bronco Roadster concept is a tribute to the 1960s

The Bronco Roadster concept is a minimalist off-roader, much like the Mazda MX-5. It is tough enough to tackle rough terrains, without the flashy accessories often seen on other vehicles. The design stays true to the original 1960s Bronco's charm, avoiding any unnecessary visual clutter. The rear bed treatment is fully functional with a fold-down tailgate stamped with "Ford," and modern chrome wheels that are tastefully done.

Availability

The retro-modern design of the Bronco Roadster concept is best appreciated when parked next to its predecessor. Despite the six-decade gap, these two models look genuinely related. However, Ford is unlikely to produce this model in bulk, considering that four-door Broncos are already popular among consumers. The idea of a stripped-back retro design is appealing but a truck without any kind of roof might be too much for most buyers.