Tottenham have got off to a strong start in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Jose Mourinho's side sits second in the standings with 17 points under their belt. They also have the joint-best goal-difference. A major reason for Spurs' dominance has been the impact of Son Heung-min. The versatile forward is at the thick of things. Here are his numbers.

Numbers Son Heung-min has been involved in 10 goals this season

In eight league appearances this season, Son Heung-min has netted eight goals. Son, who has enjoyed a stunning partnership with Harry Kane, has seen the latter score seven goals. Together they have 15 of the 19 goals scored by Spurs. The South Korean ace has registered two assists as well. Notably, Son has the joint-highest goals this season.

Premier League A breakdown of Son's numbers this season

Son has scored one headed goal and has got another four with his right foot. Notably, three have come from the left foot to highlight this versatility. He has converted two penalties so far. Son has had 11 shots on target out of 18 in total. He has played a hand in creating three big chances. Son has also hit the woodwork twice.

Career Son has terrific numbers in the Premier League

Overall, the Tottenham stalwart has amassed 61 goals from 168 matches in the Premier League. He has also contributed with 31 assists. Son had bagged the October 2020 Player of the Month award, his third in total. Son is the fifth-highest goal-scorer for Spurs both in the Premier League and across competitions. He has 95 goals in all competitions for Tottenham.

Information Tottenham are flying high at the moment