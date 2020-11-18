Matchday four of the South American FIFA World Cup Qualifiers saw heavyweights Brazil overcome Uruguay 2-0 to maintain their 100% start to the campaign. Ecuador thrashed Colombia 6-1, whereas, Venezuela stunned Chile 2-1. Meanwhile, Argentina impressed away from home to defeat Peru 2-0. Here we present the records that were scripted in matchday four.

Argentina Key numbers from Argentina's 2-0 win against Peru

Nicolas Gonzalez and Lautaro Martinez helped Argentina win, who are second in the standings with 10 points from a possible 12. Martinez has how registered 11 goals in 21 international matches. Lionel Messi, who made his 142nd appearance for Argentina, has failed to score against Peru in six World Cup qualifying games. Notably, Argentina haven't lost any match away to Peru in 35 years.

Brazil Brazil script these impressive numbers after another victory

Arthur and Richarlison were on the scoresheet for Brazil as they beat 10-man Uruguay to stay atop the standings with 12 points from four games. Brazil have made their best start to a qualifying campaign in 51 years. Arthur netted his first goal for Brazil in what was his 21st appearance. Thiago Silva became Brazil's joint-12th most capped player (93 games).

Ecuador Ecuador earn biggest World Cup qualifying win over Colombia

Ecuador scored six in their rout of Colombia, helping them to reach nine points after from the first four round. Colombia have suffered back-to-back defeats, conceding nine goals in this process. Ecuador have equaled their biggest-ever victory in World Cup qualifying. They also registered a record victory over Colombia in World Cup qualifying. Colombia's James Rodriguez scored his 23rd goal 80 matches.

Stats Key stats from Venezuela-Chile encounter

Salomon Rondon headed home a late winner against Chile to get Venezuela their first points on the board. Chile's veteran mid-fielder Arturo Vidal is now joint-top of the scoring chart in South American qualifying alongside Angel Romero and Luis Suarez. The 33-year-old moved on to 32 international goals. Meanwhile, Venezuela notched their first-ever home win over Chile in World Cup qualifying.

Twitter Post A look at the standings after matchday 4