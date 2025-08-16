'Trust Indian forces...': Colonel Qureshi discusses 'Operation Sindoor' on 'KBC'

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 featured Indian Armed Forces officers discussing Operation Sindoor, the recent military operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi , Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee shared their experiences during this mission. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with precision strikes destroying key terror camps.

Mission details 'We attacked in the interiors of the enemy' Singh described how they carried out precision strikes to destroy terrorist infrastructure. She said, "We attacked in the interiors of the enemy to break their backs." "Twenty-one terror camps were recognized. Nine camps were finalized, and the game was done in 25 minutes." Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 7, targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Target selection 'Bahawalpur was Jaish-e-Mohammed's headquarters' Colonel Qureshi explained the rationale behind choosing specific targets for Operation Sindoor. She said, "Bahawalpur was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, from where terrorists who attacked Pathankot and Pahalgam were trained." "Muridke had the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained. Therefore, we had to destroy those places." She also revealed that Pakistan had deployed 300-400 drones, armed and unarmed, but their attempts were thwarted by Army Air Defense.

Naval involvement Navy's role and women's contributions Commander Deosthalee discussed the Navy's role in Operation Sindoor. She said, "The Navy was battle-ready. We managed the trade routes to stabilize the economy and also ensured deterrence." Colonel Qureshi highlighted women's contributions to the operation, revealing that over 100 women had been trained on par with men. She said, "This enabled them to handle the operations seamlessly." Singh added, "A weapon or a fighter aircraft doesn't distinguish between males and females."