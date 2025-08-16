Ryan Reynolds confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

More on 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Deadpool won't be joining the main Avengers squad but will play an essential role in a multiverse storyline—so expect some wild crossover moments.

Channing Tatum is back as Gambit, hinting at an X-Men reunion.

Directed by the Russo brothers and featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, this movie mixes up Marvel favorites in new ways and is part of Phase Six of the MCU.

If you love surprises and crossovers, keep an eye out for more reveals before release!