Fast bowler Kane Richardson will miss the upcoming white-ball leg against India. Reportedly, the 29-year-old has elected to stay home in Adelaide to be with his wife and newborn son. Another speedster, Andrew Tye, has been named his cover in the ODI and T20I squads. Notably, the tour will commence with three-ODI series on November 27. Here is more.

Decision National selector Trevor Hohns opened up on Richardson's decision

Here is what the national selector Trevor Hohns said. "Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment we are in," Hohns stated. "We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision."

Information Richardson had also opted out of the IPL 2020

Richardson had earlier opted out of the Indian Premier League. He was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2020 auction for Rs. 4 crore. Recently, he missed a couple of Sheffield Shield matches due to birth of his son.

Andrew Tye Tye given nod over Pattinson and Coulter-Nile

Tye was part of Australia's UK tour this year and the Rajasthan Royals squad in the IPL. However, he could play only one game for the Rajasthan-based franchise. This was his only professional match in the last 12 months after he underwent an elbow surgery, last year. Interestingly, he was given preference over Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson, who represented eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

Data A look at Australia's white-ball squad

Australia squad (ODI and T20I): Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Airlift Cricket Australia attempts to conduct India series amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia airlifted several players, including Test skipper Tim Paine and star batsman Marnus Labuschagne, from Adelaide to New South Wales, in an attempt to save the series against India amid concerns of COVID-19 pandemic. The Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania closed their borders to South Australia on Monday. Notably, rising cases in Adelaide promoted the states to do so.

Tour Australia vs India: A look at the full schedule