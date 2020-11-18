Spain showed their ruthless side to overcome Germany 6-0 in the final match of League A Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League. With this win, Spain qualified for the four-team Nations League finals. Spain have joined France in the finals, who remained unbeaten in League A Group 3. Here we present the list of records broken.

Match Ferran Torres scores a hat-trick as Spain thrash Germany

Juventus forward Alvaro Morata handed Spain the lead in the 17th minute. Torres got his first in 33rd minute to double Spain's advantage. Moments later, Rodri made it 3-0 with a superb header. In the second half, Torres got a brace to see Spain dominate the show further. In the 89th minute, Mikel Oyarzabal's tap-in made it 6-0.

Records Brilliant Spain smash these records

According to Opta, Torres became the first Spanish player to score a hat-trick against Germany. Aged 20 years and 262 days, Torres became the youngest player to score a brace for Spain, since Sergio Ramos against San Marino in October 2005 (19y 196d). Spain scored three goals in the first half against Germany for the first time ever.

Key numbers Notable records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Morata has now been involved in eight goals in the last 11 matches as a starter for Spain. He has six goals and two assists. Germany goal-keeper Manuel Neuer won his 96th cap for the country, surpassing Sepp Maier. Germany suffered their biggest defeat since 1931. This was the second time where Spain won by a six-goal margin in Nations League.

Stats Torres joins a unique list, unwanted record for Neuer

Torres is the first player to score a hat-trick against Germany in a competitive game since Michael Owen in 2001. Only three players have managed to score a hat-trick against Germany in a competitive match since their reunification in 1990. This is the first time Neuer shipped in six-plus goals in a competitive game in his professional career.

Twitter Post Here are the results