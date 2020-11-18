Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 12:28 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Karachi Kings won their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 title after overcoming Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final.
The Kings chased down a modest 135-run target in just 18.5 overs.
Babar Azam stood out for his side with a 49-ball 63.
Earlier, Lahore managed just 134/7 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.
Here's more.
Batting first, Lahore openers Tamim Iqbal (35) and Fakhar Zaman (27) added 68 runs for the first wicket.
Karachi hit back and reduced Lahore to 81/4.
From there on, Lahore crawled past the 130-run mark.
Umaid Asif (2/18) was pick of the bowlers.
In reply, Karachi lost Sharjeel Khan and Alex Hales to be reeling at 49/2.
However, Azam's unbeaten 63 helped them win.
Babar was adjudged both the Player of the Match and the tournament revealed his game plan in the final.
"I have been having a good time with the bat. I didn't panic and played according to the situation. The wicket was a little slow. I played my normal game, I try to stay clam. Our team were brilliant in the field today," he said.
The fifth edition of PSL had started on February 20, but was abandoned after 30 of its 34 matches after England player Alex Hales, playing for Kings, reported symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The tournament resumed on Saturday behind closed doors.
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim lauded the bowlers and praised Babar.
"The effort from our bowlers was outstanding. We read the conditions really well. Babar was superb, there was a minor hiccup but we kept it simple in the end. I knew the wicket was a bit tacky after I bowled the first over," said Wasim.
