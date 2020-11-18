Karachi Kings won their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 title after overcoming Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final.

The Kings chased down a modest 135-run target in just 18.5 overs.

Babar Azam stood out for his side with a 49-ball 63.

Earlier, Lahore managed just 134/7 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

