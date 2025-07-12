Decoding the stats of Newcastle United's £55m signing Anthony Elanga

Newcastle United have officially announced the signing of Swedish winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest. The deal, which is worth up to £55 million, includes a base fee of £52 million with an additional £3 million in performance-related add-ons. Elanga's move comes after an impressive season at Forest where he scored six goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League . Notably, Manchester United will earn a chunk from this sale. Here we decode the player's stats.

Impact Elanga's words as he joins Newcastle Elanga played a pivotal role in Nottingham Forest's successful Premier League campaign last season, helping the club secure a spot in Europe. His performance has now earned him a place at Newcastle United, where he hopes to continue making an impact. Elanga said on the club's official website, "I'm ready to put on this black-and-white top and give everything for the passionate fanbase that lives and breathes football."

Manager's view Newcastle manager Howe on Elanga Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has welcomed Elanga to the team, calling him "an exciting talent with attributes that make him a unique attacking threat." Howe added that Elanga's pace, energy, and ability to create and score goals will only strengthen the team further. The winger is Newcastle's second signing of the summer transfer window after Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero.

Financial gain Man United to earn £6m-£8m from Elanga's Newcastle transfer Manchester United, the club Elanga left for Nottingham Forest in 2023, will earn between £6 million and £8 million from his transfer to Newcastle. The Old Trafford side had included a sell-on clause with Forest when they sold him for £15 million. According to reports, they were entitled to receive 15-20% of the profit made from his sale.

Career A look at Elanga's career stats Moving through United's ranks, Elanga made his senior debut for the Red Devils in 2020-21. He made two appearances that season, scoring once. Overall, Elanga made 55 appearances for United, scoring four goals. He made 27 appearances in 2021-22 and 26 appearances in 2022-23. 39 of his appearances for United came in the Premier League (G3). For Nottingham, Elanga made 82 appearances in his two seasons, scoring 11 times.

Premier League A look at Elanga's Premier League stats In 113 Premier League appearances, Elanga has scored 14 goals in addition to making 23 assists. Last season, he made 38 appearances (G6 A11). In the 2023-24 season, he contributed with 5 goals and 9 assists in 36 matches. For Man United, he scored three goals and three assists from 39 Premier League appearances. As per the Premier League, Elanga owns an XG of 4.47. He has rattled the woodwork 5 times. He has won 338 duels and owns 85 tackles. Notably, he owns 342 touches in the opposition box.