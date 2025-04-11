Manchester United held by Lyon in Europa League: Key stats
What's the story
Manchester United's UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie hangs in the balance after a 2-2 draw with Lyon.
Lyon took the lead early on before United managed to secure an equalizer just before halftime.
In the dying minutes of the game, substitute Joshua Zirkzee seemed to have clinched victory for United with a well-placed header from Bruno Fernandes's cross.
However, Rayan Cherki made it 2-2 thereafter with just 30 seconds left on the clock.
Here's more.
Goalkeeping error
Onana's blunder and Leny Yoro's debut goal
The match witnessed United goalkeeper Andre Onana commit two critical errors that led to Lyon's goals.
The first one came in the 25th minute when he couldn't properly deal with a Thiago Almada free-kick.
Despite the blunder, United equalized just before halftime through Leny Yoro, who scored his first goal for the club by deflecting Manuel Ugarte's volley into the net.
Match conclusion
Late drama and Onana's 2nd error
The match took another twist in the 88th minute when Dutchman Zirkzee headed home a cross from Fernandes, seemingly securing a late win for United.
However, the final moments of the game saw more drama as Onana failed to hold onto Georges Mikautadze's shot.
This blunder allowed Cherki to score from the rebound, ensuring that Lyon left with an equalizer and keeping their hopes alive in this tightly contested tie.
Do you know?
Lyon are yet to beat United in major European competitions
As per Opta, Lyon have never beaten Manchester United in 5 attempts in major European competitions. They have lost twice and drawn the other three games. Meanwhile, United have drawn all of their three games away against Lyon.
Opta stats
A look at contrasting records for the two clubs
Lyon's equaliser in the 95th minute was the latest goal conceded by Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League.
This was also Lyon's second-latest in the competition (94:30), after February 2017 against AZ (94:35).
Lyon have never gone on to progress from a two-legged UEFA competition knockout tie when drawing the first leg on home soil in nine previous instances.
Information
11 games unbeaten for United in this season's Europa League
United are now unbeaten in 11 games in this season's Europa League campaign (W6 D5). This is now their biggest unbeaten run in a single campaign of an European competition since going 11 unbeaten to win the 2016-17 Europa League.
Fernandes
Fernandes produces the goods once again
Fernandes clocked his 16th assist of the season for United in all competitions, including three in the Europa League.
As per Squawka, Fernandes has provided the most assists in the knockout rounds of the Europa League (12) than any other player in the competition, breaking Juan Mata's record.
He has also extended his record for the most goals and assists in the competition (42) and the player with the most G/A in the knockout rounds (17).
Information
7th goal for Zirkzee in United colors
Zirkzee scored his 7th goal for Man United in all competitions this season from 47 appearances, including two in the Europa League from 10 games. He also owns two assists for the club in what is his debut season.
Do you know?
Worst goalkeeper in Manchester United history?
As per Opta, no Premier League goalkeeper has made more errors leading to a shot (12) or more errors leading to a goal (8) across all competitions since the start of last season than United's Onana.