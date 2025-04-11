What's the story

Manchester United's UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie hangs in the balance after a 2-2 draw with Lyon.

Lyon took the lead early on before United managed to secure an equalizer just before halftime.

In the dying minutes of the game, substitute Joshua Zirkzee seemed to have clinched victory for United with a well-placed header from Bruno Fernandes's cross.

However, Rayan Cherki made it 2-2 thereafter with just 30 seconds left on the clock.

Here's more.