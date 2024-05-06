Next Article

Leverkusen are 48 matches unbeaten this season (Photo credit: X/@bayer04_en)

Bayer Leverkusen go 48 matches unbeaten this season: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:55 am May 06, 202412:55 am

What's the story Bayer Leverkusen enjoyed a stunning 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday 32 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. The 2023-24 Bundesliga champions are 48 matches unbeaten in all competitions this season. It was another dominant performance from Xabi Alonso's side, who are chasing the Treble this season. With two games to go in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen are 15 points above Bayern Munich.

Season

It has been a dream campaign for the German side

Leverkusen own 26 wins and six draws from 32 Bundesliga matches. The German top-flight champions won five successive DFB-Pokal matches to reach the final. Leverkusen won all six of their matches in the Europa League group stage. They drew and won one match in R16 before beating West Ham United 2-0 first-leg (quarters) and drawing 1-1 thereafter. They beat AS Roma (semi-final, first-leg clash).

Information

40th win for Leverkusen in all competitions this season

As mentioned, Leverkusen have played 48 matches this season in all competitions. They have claimed 40 wins in addition to drawing eight. They are the only side who are unbeaten in all competitions. Leverkusen have raced to 134 goals this season.

Details

Match details and stats

Granit Xhaka's strike from outside the box after 12 minutes saw Leverkusen go ahead. Frankfurt equalized via Hugo Ekitike's header. Leverkusen regained the lead from Patrick Schick's towering header. Exequiel Palacios added another in the 58th minute from the penalty spot. Jeremie Frimpong scored Leverkusen's fourth in the 77th minute, tapping home from close range. Victor Boniface made it five from another penalty.

Numbers

Decoding key player stats

Boniface scored for the 12th time (A8) to be involved in 20 Bundesliga goals this season. Overall, he owns 17 goals and nine assists in all competitons this season. Adam Hlozek provided two assists in the match. He owns seven goals and five assists this season in all competitions. Schick has raced 12 goals for the season (A1). He owns 53 goals across competitions.

Information

Key match stats

Frankfurt made 17 attempts with five shots being on target. Leverkusen had seven shots on target from nine attempts. Frankfurt enjoyed more possession (56%) and an 85% pass accuracy.