Gameweek nine of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season starts tonight, with Wolfsburg hosting Werder Bremen. The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have their games tomorrow. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen and Gladbach are in action on Sunday. One expects an entertaining affair in gameweek nine as teams look to gain shape. Here are the key details ahead of gameweek nine.

BVB Dortmund out to get the job done against FC Koln

Dortmund face FC Koln at home, with all the focus on Erling Haaland, who is on a scoring streak across seven successive games in all competitions. The youngster has amassed 23 goals in his first 22 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund. Dortmund haven't had a draw in their last 26 Bundesliga games (W19 L7). FC Koln have conceded a league high six penalties this season.

Bayern Bayern face a stern test against Stuttgart

Bundesliga 2020-21 leaders Bayern Munich face an away test against Stuttgart. It will be interesting to watch Bayern unlock Stuttgart, who are unbeaten in their last seven games. The onus will be on Robert Lewandowski (11 goals) and Thomas Muller (five assists) to get the job done for the Bavarians. They have the best tally so far this season.

Gladbach Gladbach could pile the misery on bottom-placed Schalke

In-form Gladbach will aim to pile the misery on Schalke. The hosts are seventh at the moment but remain unbeaten in three league games. As far as Schalke are concerned, they last tasted success in January 2020. This season, they have lost five and drawn three games so far. Schalke, who are placed bottom, have conceded a league high 24 goals.

Duo Leipzig and Leverkusen out to gain the maximum

Fourth-placed RB Leipzig face Arminia at home and will want to continue their scoring form. Leipzig have scored at least two goals in each of their four Bundesliga home games this season (12). Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is enjoying is best-ever start to a Bundesliga campaign. Meanwhile, third-placed Leverkusen take on Hertha Berlin. Leverkusen are on a five-game winning run in the Bundesliga.