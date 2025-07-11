Jannik Sinner outmuscles Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats

Men's singles world number one tennis player, Jannik Sinner , brushed aside Novak Djokovic in a crunch semi-final contest at Wimbledon 2025 on Friday. 6th seed Djokovic, who was aiming to win his 8th Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam honor, suffered a third straight semi-final exit at majors this year. Sinner won the contest 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets on Centre Court.

Information Sinner sets up Alcaraz final Sinner has set up a final against his arch-rival and number 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz. Earlier on Friday, Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz in four sets to reach his 3rd straight Wimbledon final. In terms of the H2H record, Alcaraz is 8-4 over Sinner.

Numbers 80-19 win-loss record for Sinner at Grand Slams Sinner, who is chasing his maiden Wimbledon crown, owns a 19-4 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 80-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 19-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros. This is his 3rd straight Slam final in 2025.

Do you know? Sinner takes 6-4 lead in H2H record over Djokovic This was Sinner and Djokovic's 10th meeting on the ATP Tour. Sinner now owns a win-loss record of 6-4. Notably, this is Sinner's 5th successive win over Djokovic. Before this, he beat Djokovic in the semis at Roland Garros 2025.

Djokovic 13th defeat for Djokovic at Wimbledon Djokovic has raced to a win-loss record of 102-13 at Wimbledon. The Serbian ace is a 7-time Wimbledon champion and a three-time runner-up. He has now been ousted in the semis four times. Overall at Slams, the 24-time champion has raced to a win-loss record of 392-54. In 2025, Djokovic had reached the semis in all three Slam events. He is 15-3 this season.

Do you know? 15th defeat for Djokovic in semi-finals This was the 15th time Djokovic lost the semis at Grand Slam events. Apart from 4 semi-final exits at Wimbledon, he has been ousted twice in the semis at Australian Open, six times in semis at French Open and three times (semis) at US Open.