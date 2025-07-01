Wimbledon: Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova wins opener in three sets 

Barbora Krejcikova started her title defense at 2025 Wimbledon with a win over Alexandra Eala. The 17th seed dropped the opening set but went on to win the women's singles clash 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the Centre Court. The Czech tennis player won the Wimbledon Championships last year after beating Jasmine Paolini in the final. Here are the key stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Krejkicova won a total of 101 points and 43 winners throughout the match. She served six aces compared to Eala's one. The former had a win percentage of 62 and 53 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her 16 break points. Notably, Krejkicova had more unforced errors (37) than Eala (34). The former registered six double-faults.

Seed The reigning champion Krejcikova is not among the top 10 seeds despite being the reigning champion. Last year, she became the seventh woman in the Open Era to win the singles finals at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros, joining Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Ashleigh Barty. However, she has won just three major matches ever since.