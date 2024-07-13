In short Simplifying... In short Barbora Krejcikova clinched the Wimbledon 2024 title after a thrilling match against Jasmine Paolini.

The match marked their second encounter, with Krejcikova previously defeating Paolini in the 2018 Australian Open.

The match marked their second encounter, with Krejcikova previously defeating Paolini in the 2018 Australian Open.

Both players showcased a strong performance throughout the tournament, with Krejcikova overcoming players like Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Rybakina, while Paolini triumphed over Sara Sorribes and Donna Vekic.

Krejcikova won the contest 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 (Photo credit: X/@wimbledon)

Barbora Krejcikova beats Jasmine Paolini, wins Wimbledon 2024 crown: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:51 pm Jul 13, 202408:51 pm

What's the story Barbora Krejcikova has won the 2024 edition of Wimbledon on Saturday. The senior player from Czech Republic beat Italian star Jasmine Paolini in three sets. Krejcikova won the contest 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Paolini showed character but it wasn't enough. Krejcikova lifted her second career women's singles Grand Slam title, having lifted the 2021 French Open. Meanwhile, Paolini suffered a second successive Slam final defeat.

Key takeaways from the contest

The first set saw Krejcikova dominate the show as she left Paolini with no room. Everything clicked for Krejcikova and she wrapped up the set in style. Paolini was a different beast in the second set. She broke Krejcikova after holding her serve and took away the latter's momentum, who made plenty of errors. Both players stayed strong in the decider before Krejcikova prevailed.

Just the second meeting between the pair

This was just the second meeting between the pair. Before this, Krejcikova claimed a 6-2, 6-1 win over Paolini in a qualifying contest at the 2018 Australian Open.

Krejcikova journey

Krejcikova's journey in the tourney

Krejcikova started her Wimbledon 2024 campaign by beating Veronika Kudermetova 7-6, 6-7, 7-5. She battled past Katie Volynets 7-6, 7-6 thereafter. In the third round, Krejcikova was 6-0, 4-3 up against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro before the latter retired. In R16, she took down Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-3. Krejcikova beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 in the quarters. She stunned Elena Rybakina in three sets (semis).

Paolini journey

Paolini's journey in the tourney

A 7-5, 6-3 win in the first round over Sara Sorribes saw Paolini start strongly. Greet Minnen was downed next (7-6, 6-2). Bianca Andreescu was Paolini's next scalp (7-6, 6-1). In R16, Paolini downed Madison Keys, who handed a walkover with the score being 6-3, 6-7, 5-5. In the quarters, she hammered Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1. She beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 next.

Wimbledon 2024 final: Match stats

Krejcikova doled out five aces compared to Paolini's two. However, she committed four double faults with Paolini committing one. Krejcikova claimed a 73% win on the first serve and a 69% win on the second. She converted 3/7 break points.

41-16 win-loss record for Krejcikova at Slam events

Krejcikova has raced to a 41-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Her tally at Wimbledon reads 13-3. Her best performance at Wimbledon before this was a fourth-round appearance in 2021. Krejcikova is 11-2 at Grand Slams in 2024. She reached the quarters at Australian Open before suffering a first-round exit at Roland Garros.

Do you know?

In addition to two women's singles Grand Slam honors, Krejcikova has lifted seven women's doubles titles and three mixed doubles honors.

Opta stats

Massive records made by Krejcikova

Krejcikova is the fourth player in the Open Era, with 13+ women's singles Major appearances between their first two Major titles after Mary Pierce (20), Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (19) and Svetlana Kuznetsova (18). Krejcikova is now the second-lowest ranked player (World No. 32) to secure the women's singles title at Wimbledon since the WTA Rankings were published in 1975.

Krejcikova is in unique company

As per Opta, Krejcikova is one of the two current players with a women's singles title at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, along with Romania's Simona Halep. Only Venus Williams in 2000 (six) has won the women's singles title at Wimbledon with fewest seasonal wins than Krejcikova in 2024 (seven) entering to the event in the Open Era.

Krejickova joins these legends

Krejcikova is the seventh player in the Open Era to win her first women's singles finals at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros, after Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty.

