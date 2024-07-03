Coco Gauff claimed another straight-set victory (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff breezes past Todoni, reaches third round

By Parth Dhall 08:40 pm Jul 03, 202408:40 pm

What's the story Second seed Coco Gauff stormed past Anca Todoni to reach the third round at 2024 Wimbledon. The former claimed a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the women's singles second-round clash in over an hour. Gauff, who suffered a first-round exit last year, has claimed her 10th win at the grass-court Grand Slam. She eyes her second major honor. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Gauff won a total of 62 points and 13 winners throughout the match. Both Gauff and Tadoni served two aces. The former had a win percentage of 85 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won five of her six net points. Tadoni (23) had more unforced errors than Gauff (16). Both of them recorded two double-faults.

Wimbledon

10th match-win at Wimbledon

Gauff suffered a shock defeat to Qualifier Sofia Kenin in the first round of 2023 Wimbledon. She has finally broken the deadlock with a win over Tadoni. Interestingly, Gauff is yet to past the fourth round at Wimbledon. The American star has now raced to 10 wins at the grass-court Slam. She has suffered four defeats in this regard.

Information

Gauff 7-0 against younger opponents

As per Opta, Gauff is now 7-0 against opponents younger than her on the WTA tour. As many as six of those victories came in straight sets. Notably, Mirra Andreeva took Gauff to the decider at the French Open last year.

Information

Gauff joins these names

As per Opta, Gauff (51) is one of four women to have claimed 50+ singles match-wins at Grand Slams since the start of the 2020 season. Iga Swiatek (73), Aryna Sabalenka (62), and Ons Jabeur (52) are the others.