Men's singles number five seed Daniil Medvedev has reached the fourth round (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

2024 French Open, Daniil Medvedev progresses to fourth round: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:53 pm Jun 01, 202409:53 pm

What's the story Men's singles number five seed Daniil Medvedev has reached the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. The Russia ace fought valiantly in a four-set battle against Tomas Machac. Medvedev won the first two sets 7-6, 7-5 before Machac overpowered the former 6-1. The fourth set went the distance again as Medvedev prevailed 6-4. Here are further details.

Numbers

79-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Medvedev has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for just the third time in his career. Before this, he reached the quarter-finals in 2021 and fourth round in 2022. Medvedev is 10-7 at Roland Garros. Overall at Grand Slams, the star Russian has raced to a 79-26 win-loss record. Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open, is a five-time runners-up across Grand Slams.

Form

Medvedev's form in 2024

Medvedev started the 2024 season by losing in the final of the Australian Open. He was a semi-finalist at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Medvedev lost in the final at Indian Wells and semis at Miami Open. He was beaten in R16 at Monte-Carlo Masters. This was followed by a quarter-final exit in Madrid and another R16 exit in Rome. Medvedev is 26-7 in 2024.

Information

Here are the match stats

Medvedev doled out 14 aces compared to Machac's three. However, the Russian tennis ace committed eight double faults to his opponent's two. Medvedev had a 66% win on the first serve and a 56% win on the second. He converted 5/10 break points.

Do you know?

Medvedev has improved drastically on clay

As per Opta, Medvedev has a win percentage of 76% on clay since 2023 in ATP events, as compared to 44% between 2016 and 2022.