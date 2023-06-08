Sports

2023 French Open: Karolina Muchova ousts Aryna Sabalenka in semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 08, 2023, 09:55 pm 3 min read

Aryna Sabalenka has been ousted in the 2023 French Open semi-final (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

An in-form Aryna Sabalenka failed to reach the 2023 French Open final after losing a three-set battle against Karolina Muchova. With this win, Muchova has booked her maiden Grand Slam final. In a tight first set, Muchova won 7-6 (7-5). She once again fought hard but Sabalenka prevailed 7-6 (7-5). In the third set, Sabalenka was leading 5-2 before Muchova won five straight games.

Muchova's road to the final

Muchova started her 2023 French Open journey by defeating eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round (7-6, 7-5). In the second round, she prevailed against Nadia Podoroska in a 6-3, 0-6, 6-3 contest. She beat Irina-Camelia Begu next, winning 6-3, 6-2. In the round of 16, she beat Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3. In the quarters, she thwarted Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2.

33-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams

With this win, Muchova's tally at Roland Garros is 11-4. Overall at Grand Slams, she has a win-loss record of 33-16. Muchova's best performance at a Slam before today's result was a semi-final berth at the 2021 Australian Open.

Sabalenka suffers a sixth defeat in 2023

Sabalenka now has a 34-6 win-loss record in 2023. Sabalenka won the 2023 Madrid Open to claim her third WTA title in 2023. Notably, it was her fifth final in a WTA tournament this year. She won Adelaide International 1 before claiming the 2023 Australian Open title. Sabalenka was also a runner-up at the Indian Wells and Stuttgart Open.

Maiden defeat for Sabalenka at Grand Slams this year

Sabalenka has a 48-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the French Open, her tally reads as 12-6. In the ongoing 2023 season, Sabalenka has a 12-1 record across two Slams.

1-1 win-loss record for Muchova against Sabalenka

In terms of the head-to-head record, Muchova has raced to a 1-1 record versus Sabalenka. Notably, Sabalenka had beaten Muchova in the pair's first meeting at the Zhuhai Championships in 2021. Sabalenka had won 7-5, 7-6.

Sabalenka's journey comes to an end

In the first round, Sabalenka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-2. In the second round, the Belarusian overcame Iryna Shymanovich 7-5, 6-2. Kamilla Rakhimova was Sabalenka's next victim, falling to a 2-6, 2-6 defeat. In the round of 16, Sabalenka overcame Sloane Stephens 7-6, 6-4. In the quarters, she got the job done versus Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4.

Key numbers for Muchova

As per WTA, Muchova now owns a 5-0 record against the Top 3 players. As per Opta, Muchova is only the 3rd player ranked outside the WTA's top 40 to reach the final here after Jelena Ostapenko (2017) and Iga Swiatek (2020).