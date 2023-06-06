Sports

Karolina Muchova reaches her maiden Roland Garros semi-finals

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 06, 2023, 04:50 pm 1 min read

Czech tennis star Karolina Muchova delivered an exceptional performance to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2 to reach her maiden Roland Garros semi-finals. The match lasted an hour and 38 minutes. This is the farthest Muchova has come at Roland Garros. Her previous best result in Paris was reaching the third round, which she achieved in the last couple of years. Here's more.

First-ever Roland Garros semi-final appearance

Muchova has made it to only four Grand Slam quarter-finals and this was her first in Paris. Also, this was her first quarterfinal appearance since Wimbledon in 2021. After defeating Pavlyuchenkova, she has now matched her best Grand Slam performance when she reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2021. So this will be her second Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

Stellar record against top 10 opponents

As per Opta, when Muchova defeated Maria Sakkari in the first round of the 2023 Roland Garros, she became the first Czech female player to win four-plus consecutive Grand Slam matches against top 10 opponents since Jana Novotna. The latter had won five between Wimbledon and US Open in 1998. Muchova has beaten Karolina Pliskova, Ashleigh Barty, and Sakkari (twice) for this record.