Sports

Marin Cilic beats Andrey Rublev, reaches maiden Roland Garros semi-finals

Marin Cilic beats Andrey Rublev, reaches maiden Roland Garros semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 02, 2022, 12:22 am 2 min read

Croatia's Marin Cilic has qualified for his maiden semi-finals at the French Open after beating Russia's Andrey Rublev. The former won the five-set thriller 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) after over four hours. Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014, has reached his sixth semi-final at Grand Slams. He would face either Casper Ruud or Holger Rune in the penultimate clash.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Cilic won a total of 175 points and 88 winners in the match. The match saw over 45 aces between Cilic and Rublev. Cilic smashed 23, while Rublev dished out 15. The latter won 34% (63/186) of the receiving points and 29% (2/7) of break points. Both players recorded two double faults each, while Cilic tallied 71 unforced errors.

History Cilic had knocked out Daniil Medvedev

Earlier, Cilic knocked world number two Daniil Medvedev out of the 2022 French Open. The former claimed a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Medvedev after an hour and 45 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Cilic claimed his biggest win (by Ranking) in over four years. The Croatian reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2018.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Both Cilic and Rublev were vying to reach their first semi-final at Roland Garros. After facing a defeat, Rublev is yet to reach the penultimate stage at a major. Meanwhile, Cilic has qualified for the last four (majors) for the first time since the 2018 Australian Open. Notably, Rublev still has a 4-3 lead over Cilic in the head-to-head series.