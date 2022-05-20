Sports

2022 French Open: All you need to know

Written by V Shashank May 20, 2022, 01:22 pm 3 min read

Djokovic eyes his third title at the French Open (Source: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

The prestigious Roland Garros is right around the corner. This would be the 126th edition of the French Open. The clay-court event will take place at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are among the hot picks in men's singles. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's mind-boggling form makes her a player to beat in women's singles. Here are more details.

2022 French Open: Top seeds in men's and women' singles

Djokovic is the number one seed in men's singles. Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Cameron Norrie are the Top 10 seeds. Swiatek is the top seed in women's singles. Barbora Krejcikova, Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari, Anett Kontaveit, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova, Danielle Collins, and Garbine Muguruza follow suit.

Players to watch out for in men's singles

Alcaraz's stocks have risen meteorically this season. He eyes his maiden Grand Slam title, having won ATP 1000 titles in Miami and of late in Madrid. Djokovic, who recently won the Italian Open, would vie for his 21st career major to tie alongside Nadal. Meanwhile, the Spaniard's foot injury could pose a hindrance in seeking a record-extending 14th title at the Roland Garros.

Players to watch out for in women's singles

Swiatek, who is on a 28-match win streak, seeks the title for the second time in her career, having won the tourney in 2020. Krejcikova, who last played in the Qatar Open in February before suffering an arm injury, would look to retain the title. Spain's Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari will be raring to grab their maiden French Open title.

Exciting opportunity awaits for maiden title seekers at Roland Garros

As per WTA, the French Open has witnessed a new champion in women's singles in nine of the last 15 editions. That opens up an opportunity for Madrid Open winner, Ons Jabeur, who has pocketed 11 of her previous 12 matches on clay.

A look at the key stats and last edition's winners

Nadal has snatched a record 13 titles at the Roland Garros, with his last titular win in 2020. Djokovic is the reigning champion and two-time winner of the tournament (2016, 2021). In women's singles, Chris Evert has pocketed the title on seven occasions. Krejcikova is the defending champion at the tourney. Notably, that is the only Slam she has won to date.

The main draw will take place between May 22-June 5. The women's singles will conclude on June 4, while the men's singles final will be held on June 5. For men's, the winner and runner-up will cash in €2,200,000 (2,000 points) and €1,100,000 (1,200 points), respectively. In the women's category, the champion and runner-up will receive €2,200,000 (2,000 points) and €1,100,000 (1,100 points), respectively.