French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Isner in four sets

Jun 05, 2021

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame America's John Isner to reach the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. The Greek player was tested by Isner, but eventually won a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in the third round that ran for two hours and 38 minutes. Tsitsipas had earlier defeated Pedro Martinez and Jeremy Chardy in straight sets. Here is more.

How did the match pan out?

The first set was closely contested as both Tsitsipas and Isner gave nothing away. At 5-5, Isner broke the serve of Tsitsipas before winning the following game. The latter bounced back, having wrapped up the second set in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, the third set was decided by tie-break, which Tsitsipas won 7-3. Tsitsipas then knocked down Isner in the final set.

Isner struck 52 winners despite losing

Despite losing, Isner hit a total of 52 winners and 19 aces in the match. However, he also committed 29 unforced errors. Tsitsipas also smashed eight aces, and won 75 percent of the net points (15/20). He won 125 points in the match.

Tsitsipas wins his 19th match on clay this year

Tsitsipas, who reached the French Open semi-finals last year, claimed a tour-leading 36th win in the season. This was his 19th clay-court victory this year, the joint-most among all players, alongside Federico Delbonis. Paradoxically, Isner had arrived in Paris after playing only one tournament on clay. He made his mark at the Madrid Open with victories over Roberto Bautista Agut and Andrey Rublev.

Tsitsipas to face Pablo Carreno Busta in fourth round

Tsitsipas has advanced to the last 16 for the third year in a row. At 22 years 305 days, he could become the youngest Grand Slam champion (men's singles) since Juan Martin del Potro, who won the 2009 US Open, aged 20 years 355 days. The former will now face 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Tsitsipas broke thrice and saved three break points